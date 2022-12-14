50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much cooler and quieter pattern ahead

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Now that our severe weather threat and rain has ended for Southwest Louisiana, temperatures are already noticeably cooler and will continue to fall through the evening and overnight hours. We are literally transitioning from air conditioner to heater weather almost like a flip of a switch as this colder air continues to make its way into the area through the night.

Morning low temperatures start off around 40 tomorrow and even with a full day of sunshine, afternoon highs only reach the lower 60s! That’s quite a change from the weather we’ve been experiencing so far this morning. On top of that, Mother Nature is trying to make up for the deficit of rain we’ve been in for the year all at once it seems as well. Many areas saw 2 to 4 inches of rain in the past 24 hours, so the ground is soggy.

The good news is the sunshine is going to make a full return in our forecast for Thursday and Friday despite the cooler air. A weak disturbance moving across the northern Gulf could bring a few showers to the area on Saturday, although these may stay to our south and remain offshore. Meanwhile, a reinforcing cold front will send a shot of even colder air in on Saturday with highs in the lower 50s and lows down into the 30s by Sunday morning.

Another system moving through next Monday brings another chance of rain to our forecast early next week. After that, we will continue to monitor an intrusion of very cold cross-polar air into much of the lower 48 states next week. The question remains how far south that coldest air will get to Louisiana. At this time we’re still looking at colder temperatures by the end of next week, but nothing too extreme at this time.

