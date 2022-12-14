50/50 Thursdays
Calcasieu School Board votes to fund half of Security Director salary

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:08 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish School Board members gave their stamp of approval to a deal with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office to jointly fund a new Director of School Security.

It’s a new position that will pay close to $100,000.

CPSO Sheriff Tony Mancuso and others are convinced the best person for the job is Bill Sommers, formerly the head of the Office of Juvenile Justice for the state.

CPSB Superintendent Shannon LaFargue explained the job.

“This is a CPSO position and will be filled by CPSO but will be housed in the Calcasieu School Board’s main building. This director’s role will be solely devoted to the security of CPSB schools,” LaFargue said.

Some school board members questioned whether Bill Sommers was the only one considered for the job.

“This decision to hire someone for school security was made two weeks or two months ago?” CPSB member Glenda Gay said.

“The decision was made by Mr. Mancuso,” LaFargue said.

Commander Stitch Guillory explained what CPSO wanted.

“We wanted to find somebody who had a specific mindset, skills. I can tell you when Bill Sommers’ name came up in our staff meeting there was not one negative word, all positive,” Guillory said.

The school board unanimously approved the cooperative agreement with CPSO. The sheriff’s office is expected to finalize the hiring of Sommers soon.

Sommers did not attend the meeting.

