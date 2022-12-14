Calcasieu residents can apply for Emergency Rental Assistance starting Thursday

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish is reopening applications for its Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program to help residents with housing and rental expenses.

Residents can apply online from the 15th through the end of each month from December 2022 through June 2023, parish officials say. The link will go live at 8 a.m. on Dec. 15.

Households can only receive one round of assistance due to limited funds, so households who have already received ERA are not eligible to apply again, parish officials say.

To be eligible for the program, one or more members of a household must meet all of these criteria:

The household must NOT have received ERA Program assistance previously.

Must be experiencing financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Must reside in Calcasieu Parish.

Can demonstrate they are at risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

Must earn less than 80 percent of the area median income.

Residents must provide their 2021 tax returns to prove their household incomes.

Area median income for Calcasieu Parish, based on household size, is as follows:

One-person household: $40,500

Two-person Household: $46,300

Three-person household: $52,100

Four-person household: $57,850

Five-person household: $62,500

Six-person household: $67,150.

