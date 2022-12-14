50/50 Thursdays
Calcasieu Community Care Center nursing, rehab home reopens in Lake Charles

By Emma Oertling
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - After more than two years, the Calcasieu Community Care Center has finally been rebuilt.

The nursing and rehabilitation center celebrated its reopening Tuesday on Gerstner Memorial Drive in Lake Charles.

“These residents have lived their entire life serving us and providing their families with everything they need. They’ve raised their children. They’ve worked their entire lives and we want them to be comfortable here,” said interim director of nursing Christian Stelly.

Caregivers told us the facility was rebuilt to embrace a home-like environment and help its residents transition into the new space.

