Boil advisory issued in Longville area of Beauregard Parish

Longville, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been issued by Beauregard Parish Waterworks District 3 for the area of Longville.

All customers located on roads between 11372 and 12380 Hwy 171, and on Jim Winkler Road are affected.

Customers located between 132 and 156 Longville Church Road are also affected.

The boil advisory area includes South Beauregard lower, upper and high schools.

