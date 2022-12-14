50/50 Thursdays
Blood drives planned in Sulphur, Lake Charles for teen with aplastic anemia

9 a.m. Wednesday at Sulphur High; 9 a.m. Friday at Mike’s Car Wash
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - Two blood drives will be held this week for a recent Sulphur High School graduate with a rare type of aplastic anemia.

Eighteen-year-old Trent Trouth is receiving treatment at M.D. Anderson in Houston, and his family told us he needs daily blood transfusions.

Trouth needs red and white blood cells and platelets, and he has the rare blood type AB-.

“Without the white blood cells you have no immune system, and without the platelets you’re a free bleeder, for instance just brushing your teeth and your gums bleed. They will not stop bleeding. Your red blood cells carry oxygen throughout your body, so he’s very susceptible to infection,” said his father, Mike Trouth.

A blood drive will be held Wednesday, Dec. 13 at Sulphur High from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Another will be held Friday in Lake Charles at Mike’s Car Wash, next to Kroger on Country Club and Nelson. Anyone who donates blood at Mike’s will get a free $20 car wash.

