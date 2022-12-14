50/50 Thursdays
2 people missing, another person hurt after tornado destroys homes in Caddo Parish

Multiple tornado warnings were issued simultaneously in the ArkLaTex
KSLA News 12 viewer Jeff Taylor shared this photo of a tree downed Dec. 13, 2022, along Highway...
KSLA News 12 viewer Jeff Taylor shared this photo of a tree downed Dec. 13, 2022, along Highway 451 south of Waskom, Texas.
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Two people are missing, another person is hurt and multiple homes are destroyed in the wake of tornadic storms that blew through the area Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Manufactured/mobile homes were destroyed on Pecan Road just northwest of Four Forks near Fullilove Cemetery in Caddo Parish, a storm chaser told the National Weather Service office in Shreveport. A forest was mowed down in that area as well.

Caddo sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of Lareta Street in Keithville’s Pecan Farms area after a tornado touched down there. The Sheriff’s Office reports that several structures were damaged and electrical lines and trees were knocked down.

One woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries; and two people are missing, authorities report. Caddo sheriff’s deputies, K-9 teams, firemen and volunteers are searching through debris and the area for the missing people.

Other Caddo deputies continue to check house to house on the welfare of other residents there.

The storms spawned multiple tornado warnings, with four simultaneously at one point, in the ArkLaTex.

KSLA News 12 viewer Jonathan Blake shares video of storm damage at Keithville
At least 15 Caddo sheriff’s units have responded to assist Caddo Fire District 4 personnel in the area of Lareta Street between Pecan and Four Forks roads in the Four Forks area northwest of Keachi.

Spotters also said 4-by-8′s fell out of the sky as a confirmed tornado lifted in the area of Spring Ridge Drive just before 5 p.m.

In East Texas, a tornado that struck about 4:08 p.m. damaged a large outbuilding and some trees near DeBerry, according to a report to the Weather Service office in Shreveport.

KSLA News 12 viewer Jeff Taylor shared a photo of a tree downed along Highway 451 south of Waskom, Texas.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office warned people to be aware of downed power lines in the area.

***🚨SHERIFF’S ADVISORY🚨*** We have confirmed damage in the Southeastern portion of Harrison County. Stay out of the area...

Posted by Harrison County Marshall Texas Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 13, 2022

