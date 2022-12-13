50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 12, 2022

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec 12, 2022.

  • Vivian Ann Taylor, 62, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
  • Charles Joseph Doyle, 46, Sulphur: Contempt of court (5); theft of a motor vehicle from $1,000 but less than $5,000; illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; display of plates.
  • Justin Cory Jennings, 38, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass; disturbing the peace.
  • Tyler Joe Courmier, 28, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2); domestic abuse battery (3); Schedule I possession; drug paraphernalia.
  • Anita Dawn Johnson, 46, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2).
  • Christopher Edward Chretien, 31, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; simple battery.
  • Derrick Wayne Brown, 37, Lake Charles: Schedule IV possession; Schedule II possession; Schedule I possession with intent; Schedule IV possession with intent.
  • Joshua Lee Busby, 32, Ragley: Schedule II possession; drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.
  • Anthony Dwayne Tyler, 32, Westlake: First-degree murder; contempt of court (2 counts).
  • Natalie M. Bertrand, 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; probation violation.
  • James Daniel Leblanc, 38, Lake Charles: Third-offense operating while intoxicated.

Dalton McGwire Ivy, 23, Lewisville, Texas: Simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; theft less than $1,000.

Jacob Todd Dupuis, 32, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession with intent; Schedule IV possession with intent; Schedule I possession with intent; proper equipment required on vehicles.

Aaron Daniel Perry, 24, Westlake: Contempt of court.

Reginald Lee Pryor, 42, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; theft less than $1,000.

