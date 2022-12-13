SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 12, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec 12, 2022.

Vivian Ann Taylor, 62, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Charles Joseph Doyle, 46, Sulphur: Contempt of court (5); theft of a motor vehicle from $1,000 but less than $5,000; illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; display of plates.

Justin Cory Jennings, 38, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass; disturbing the peace.

Tyler Joe Courmier, 28, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2); domestic abuse battery (3); Schedule I possession; drug paraphernalia.

Anita Dawn Johnson, 46, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2).

Christopher Edward Chretien, 31, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; simple battery.

Derrick Wayne Brown, 37, Lake Charles: Schedule IV possession; Schedule II possession; Schedule I possession with intent; Schedule IV possession with intent.

Joshua Lee Busby, 32, Ragley: Schedule II possession; drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.

Anthony Dwayne Tyler, 32, Westlake: First-degree murder; contempt of court (2 counts).

Natalie M. Bertrand, 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; probation violation.

James Daniel Leblanc, 38, Lake Charles: Third-offense operating while intoxicated.

Dalton McGwire Ivy, 23, Lewisville, Texas: Simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; theft less than $1,000.

Jacob Todd Dupuis, 32, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession with intent; Schedule IV possession with intent; Schedule I possession with intent; proper equipment required on vehicles.

Aaron Daniel Perry, 24, Westlake: Contempt of court.

Reginald Lee Pryor, 42, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; theft less than $1,000.

