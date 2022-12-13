Sulphur neighborhood recognized at city council for Christmas lights display

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s a sight to see on Pecan Street in Sulphur.

At Monday’s city council meeting, the residents were recognized for ten years of their Christmas light tradition.

“We came up with this idea to line the sidewalks and at lease have some decorations in the yard, and from there it’s grown every year,” resident Neida Kaye Loup said. “There are more and more lights, and we just love doing it.”

What started out as a few houses, grew into an entire block of Christmas lights. By night, Pecan Street residents transform their yards, drawing visitor’s from near and far.

“People come from all over, we’ve even had people from out of state come,” Loup said.

Neida Kaye Loup is one of the many who participate each year. She said it takes some time to decorate and hang thousands of lights.

“We start November 1st, and we take down our Halloween decorations and immediately start working on Christmas, and it takes us the entire month,” Loup said.

Loup explained to 7News, the tradition is a group effort. Other residents hang lights in yards of those who are unable.

“We do this for the community,” Loup said. “It’s a gift to them for the Christmas season. We all enjoy doing it. We love seeing all the children come down the street and the residents riding around.”

