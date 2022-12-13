Some Calcasieu taxpayers are still being notified about a data breach earlier this year; here’s what you can do

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whether you pay your bills online or by paper check, when you get notified of a data breach, what you do next is key.

You may remember a data breach involving tax payments in Calcasieu Parish earlier this year. Turns out some taxpayers are still getting notifications about it.

We have confirmed that the sheriff’s office no longer uses that company when processing tax payments. If you were notified about the security issue this summer and did not reach out to your banking institution, the sheriff’s office and security experts encourage you do to so.

We spoke to a security expert about what steps you should take any time you receive a notification like this.

In this day and age you have to be suspicious of everything that comes through, no matter its form of delivery, said Brett Dering, chief technology officer at the local internet provider AOP.

“Don’t click on anything, don’t assume that it is legitimate, always treat an email that comes through as potentially bogus,” he said.

If you’ve received an email that your information may have been compromised, Dering tells us what you should do.

“You should always go directly to the bank, the credit company, whoever they may be. Go directly to the website login if something has happened to your account, there will generally be a warning on the screen that they’ve had to reset some credentials or they’ve noticed suspicious activity something like that,” Dering said.

Dering said don’t call any numbers that are associated with the notification - do your research find the correct contact and reach out. This is crucial because if it is confirmed the company is at fault, they are required to certain things.

“They are required to pay for the service to monitor your credit account for x number of months going forward, so that’s generally something that will happen if one of your accounts does get compromised because of a systematic failure,” Dering said.

He said the goal of hackers is to verify any information they can have on you to further exploit in the future. Hackers are often smart and leave their victims playing catchup.

“Organized crime is not so much anymore getting shaken down by the mafia, its rooms full of people sitting on computers just finding different ways to access people’s information,” Dering said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.