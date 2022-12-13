50/50 Thursdays
Sheriff’s Office: 14-year-old arrested for threatening to bomb teacher’s house

(Igor Stevanovic | Envato)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Starks, LA (KPLC) - A 14-year-old Starks High School student was arrested Monday after making a threat during class to bomb a teacher’s house, authorities said.

The 14-year-old had not taken any actions to carry out the threat, officials with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The student was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on a count of communicating false information of planned arson (bomb threat).

