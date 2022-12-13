50/50 Thursdays
Sam Houston’s basketball teams host Jennings

By Justin Margolius
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Sam Houston girl and boy teams were in action as they both took the Jennings Bulldogs. The girls took the floor first and it was a close first half between the two teams as the Lady Broncos took a 2 point lead into the locker room. In the second half Sam Houston found more of a rhythm as they went on to win 46-37 over the Lady Bulldogs. Izzy Todd lead the Lady Broncos in scoring on the night with 16, and Kamryn Harmon added in 12 points as-well.

The boys game came up next and it was a very slow start for the Broncos early, as Jennings jumped out to an 8-0 lead. That run was broke up though by a catch and shoot three pointer that was nailed by Kyren Talbert to make it 8-3 Bulldogs. At the half the Broncos would snatch a 1 point lead over Jennings as they slowly climbed back into the game. In the second half the game remained close, but Jennings guard Dakeylin Sams shut the door on the Broncos with 9 second half points, as the Bulldogs went on to win on the road 50-45 over Sam Houston.

The Broncos boys team will be back in action December 20th as they take on Iota, and the girls will be back on the floor Wednesday as they take on Fairview.

