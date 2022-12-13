Gary Goff mourns loss of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State Cowboy’s football coach Gary Goff issued a statement mourning the loss of Mike Leach, coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs football team.

Leach’s coaching career began at Cal Poly as an offensive coordinator back in 1987. He held various coaching positions at a total of ten different schools over the course of his 35 year coaching career, most recently being the head coach at Mississippi State.

Goff was a wide receiver at Valdosta State and was coached by Leach who was the wide receivers coach at the time.

Goff issued this statement from his Twitter about his relationship with Leach:

“It is very difficult to put into words what coach Leach has meant to so many of us. He was the most genuine and authentic person in the world. The hour or more long phone conversations, hilarious advice, and honesty will be greatly missed. We love you coach!”

Mike Leach was 61 years old.

