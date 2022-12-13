FIRST ALERT: Severe weather threat beginning this afternoon through Wednesday morning

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The First Alert Stormteam has issued a First Alert Weather Day through Wednesday morning for the threat of severe weather that could begin as early as Tuesday afternoon.

This will be a drawn-out threat as individual storms that form out well ahead of the cold front could begin to appear later this afternoon, especially after 2-3 p.m. Any storm that forms could quickly turn severe. The atmospheric setup will allow any storm to have the potential to rotate, and it’s the rotating storms that have the potential to produce tornadoes.

If these individual supercell storms somehow bypass us to the north which is a possibility, an addition threat of severe weather will arrive later tonight as the cold front approaches. A squall line of storms will push slowly through the area into the late-night hours.

This second line of storms will also have the risk of producing severe weather in the form of damaging winds, large hail, spin-up tornadoes and flash flooding.

Due to the slow-moving nature of the entire system, a threat that some localized areas could receive excessive rainfall is possible and therefore flash flooding is the other concern in addition to the overall severe weather threat.

The greatest risk of flash flooding would occur later on tonight through early Wednesday morning when storms could move over the same locations for an extended period time.

The severe weather threat will come to an end by Wednesday morning, so make sure to stay up to date with this developing weather situation throughout the afternoon, evening and overnight hours.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.