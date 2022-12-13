50/50 Thursdays
Famous Creole Cuisine’s 50th anniversary announces its first-ever country store grand opening

Tony Chachere’s® Famous Creole Cuisine is celebrating its 50th Anniversary! As part of the...
Tony Chachere’s® Famous Creole Cuisine is celebrating its 50th Anniversary! As part of the celebration, pick up your commemorative can of Tony’s Original Creole Seasoning.(PRNewswire)
By Sudan Britton
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Opelousas, LA (KPLC) - Tony’s country store will be holding a ribbon-cutting celebration featuring Tony’s seasonings, marinades, dinner mixes, merchandise, gifts and more.

The grand opening will include a ribbon cutting with state and local dignitaries and appearances on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

United Way of St. Landry-Evangeline will be collecting non-perishable food donations for the Holiday Food Drive at the grand opening.

“We want people to get to know Tony Chachere and learn how our family’s company started, while also getting a chance to see how we pour our hearts and souls into every product we make,” Director of Marketing Celeste Chachere said.

You can find Chachere’s store at 5604 I-49 N on Service Rd. in Opelousas or CLICK HERE.

