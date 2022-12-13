Dog lovers crowd into Merryville council meeting on pit bull ban; police chief says resignation unrelated

Merryville, LA (KPLC) - The town hall in Merryville was filled with people there to see if a pit bull ban on the books is going to be enforced.

Mostly dog lovers attended the town council meeting, which was standing room only.

First and foremost, people wanted to let elected officials know that nobody wants their dogs taken away.

“I’m not getting rid of my dogs. I would leave town, never come back here. My dog is like my son,” said Jon WesleyJeans.

Advocates for Lake Charles Pit Bull Rescue say trying to make breed specific ordinances doesn’t work.

“The people you’re going after don’t register their dogs. They don’t get rabies shots, they don’t do what they are supposed to. And it doesn’t solve the problems - backyard breeding, dog fighting,” said Melanie Smith.

Councilmembers seemed to want to calm people down and indicate that they will at some point settle on a fair resolution - just not yet. Some said they need to do more research.

Police Chief Tommy Robberson has taken a lot of heat for his initial notice sent to pit bowl owners that they had 48 hours to get their dogs out of Merryville.

He said now that he will resign.

“I’ve tried to do good for this department, but along with that, my resignation will be on the mayor’s desk January the second. That’s all I’ve got to say,” Robberson said.

He said his resignation is not because of the pit bull controversy or the people at the meeting, suggesting there are other reasons he may not make public.

The town council is expected to return Jan. 9 to again take up the issue.

