Care Help of Sulphur flips the script on Christmas gift giving

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Shopping for your parents can be a challenge no matter how old you are, but Care Help in Sulphur wanted to help make the whole family feel special by treating kids to a shopping spree to shop for their parents.

For some it can be a daunting task to manage on your own, especially when you’re just a kid.

“I remember when my parents would give me money to go shop the mall to buy them a gift, and there’s a lot of underprivileged kids that don’t have that choice, so that’s how it started,” executive director of Care Help Sulphur Jody Farnum said. “We flip our store, we put out new items, and these children get to come shop, completely free for mom and dad, it’s just a great day of fellowship with people in our community.”

For the past five years, Care Help in Sulphur has made it possible to allow kids to shop and even help them navigate the store to find the perfect gift for their parents, learning a valuable lesson along the way.

“It teaches the kids you know it’s not about what you get, it’s how you give it and with a smile, and even with the volunteers, they can do that when they get older,” mother Kayla Moore said.

Adding to the holiday spirit, this program allows parents to be surprised on Christmas morning.

Care Help makes sure of it as parents had to wait in another room until the shopping was done, and to keep things under wraps even further, gifts were wrapped right then and there, so no parents could take a peak.

“I think what’s very special about this Christmas event is a lot of times we encourage parents to get gifts for children, but now these children, they are not just experiencing the wonderful feeling of receiving gifts but also the importance and the blessing of giving gifts as well,” Tellurian sponsor Heather Hohensee said.

The kids who participated are very proud to know there’s a present for mom and dad under the tree this year from them.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.