Merryville, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate an adult male due to a welfare concern.

Daniel Stewart was last believed to be in the Merryville area when the welfare concern was issued, BPSO said.

Anyone with information regarding Stewarts whereabouts can text “TIP” to 888777, or CLICK HERE.

