BPSO investigating social media threat at South Beauregard High School

Longville, LA (KPLC) - Late Sunday night, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a threat made on social media against South Beauregard High School.

“Unfortunately this is not the first internet threat we’ve ever received. We have a set of procedures that we automatically go into when it involves these. We have some protocols that involve the internet and IP addresses so we immediately started that,” Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford said.

Superintendent Timothy Cooley said he worked with law enforcement agencies to assess the threat and began notifying faculty and guardians.

“I was alerted this morning early, because it was a social media threat, they (law enforcement) were trying to dig into it to see if they could uncover anything at that time. Once we received the message, we went into action with our school plan. We always work with the Sherriff’s department and all agencies to ensure the safety of our campuses. Our upmost concern is the safety of our students, faculty and staff who are here on campus and we will continue to keep police presence here to ensure that safety,” Beauregard Parish Superintendent Timothy Cooley said.

Just recently, the school board voted to appoint a second school resource officer to the South Beauregard campus, due to its size.

“We feel like the resource officer who was assigned to these campuses has done an excellent job but it’s also a lot of territory to cover. We’re thankful to the board who voted to approve that so that we could have another officer,” Cooley said.

No arrests in regards to the social media threat have been made at this time.

The Investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.