The Barbe Lady Buccaneers take on LCCP

By Justin Margolius
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Barbe Lady Buccaneers were in action as they took on the LCCP Lady Trailblazers. From the start Barbe got into their fast break offense, and did not look back. The Lady Buccaneers took a 13-0 lead early off of some impressive play by ULM commit Mikaylah Manley. Barbe would continue to be prolific on offense as they went on to beat LCCP 75-13.

LCCP will be back in action Tuesday as they take on South Cameron. As for the Lady Buccaneers they play Wednesday in a neutral tournament.

