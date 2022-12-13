50/50 Thursdays
Barbe goes on the road to take on Washington-Marion

By Justin Margolius
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Washington-Marion hosted the Barbe Buccaneers tonight in an exciting back and forth game. Washington-Marion got off to a fast start as Kishaun Stevens nailed the first bucket of the game. Barbe would fight back though as forward Ja’Quise Richmond would get a couple key buckets in the second quarter. Barbe would take a 22-17 lead at the half. In the second half Barbe guard Jabari Barry would start to take over after being in foul trouble for most of the second half as he’d finish the game with a team high 16 points. The Buccaneers would hold on to win 50-46 over the Chargin’ Indians.

Barbe is back in action on December 20th as they head to Texas to play Little Cypress-Mauriceville. As for Washington-Marion, they will be back on the hardwood as they play this coming Friday in a nuetral site tournament.

