Arrest made in TikTok threat against South Beauregard High

Longville, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office says the suspected creator of a TikTok account that a posted threat against South Beauregard High School has been arrested.

The sheriff’s office learned of the threat early Monday morning. The online comment threatened to commit violent acts against the school, Sheriff Mark Herford said.

BPSO identified the suspect with the help of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police and the FBI, as well as assistance from South Beauregard High School faculty, staff and students.

The suspect is in BPSO custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.