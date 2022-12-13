Additional arrest made in Draya Guillory homicide investigation

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An additional arrest was made in connection with the homicide of Draya Michelle Guillory on March 20, 2022 on Mill Street, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

Anthony D. Tyler, Jr., 32, was arrested on December 12 without incident and charged with one count of first-degree murder, LCPD said.

Charges were also upgraded from one count of second-degree murder to one count of first-degree murder for Jeremy Donald Collins, 26, who was arrested on April 4, 2022.

Both Collins and Tyler, Jr.’s bonds were set at $4 million.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact lead Detectives Sgt. Willie Fontenot or Sgt. Kirk Farquhar by calling (337) 491-1311.

