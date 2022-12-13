50/50 Thursdays
1 dead in fatal crash involving 18-wheeler

A man is dead after being struck by an 18-wheeler on Highway 165 in Kinder, according to the...
A man is dead after being struck by an 18-wheeler on Highway 165 in Kinder, according to the Oberlin Police Department.(Pixabay via MGN)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - A man is dead after his vehicle was struck by an 18-wheeler on Highway 165 in Kinder, according to the Oberlin Police Department.

Erin J. Tabor, 52, was driving southbound on Highway 165 around 4:30 p.m., Oberlin Police Chief Grady Haynes said.

Tabor turned left on Lauderdale Woodyard Road when he was struck by an 18-wheeler heading northbound on Hwy 165, Haynes said. Tabor was killed instantly.

Timothy E. Meyer, 52, was driving the 18-wheeler and drove into the ditch after crashing into Tabor’s vehicle, a 2005 red Ford Focus, Haynes said.

No injuries were reported to Meyer, Haynes said.

Traffic has been cleared from Highway 165, and Oberlin Police left the scene around 8:30 p.m. Monday evening, Haynes said.

