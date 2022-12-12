50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Taylor Swift to release additional tickets to ‘Eras’ tour

Taylor Swift poses for photographers upon arrival at the European MTV Awards 2022 in...
Taylor Swift poses for photographers upon arrival at the European MTV Awards 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 13. Swift fans are getting a second chance to buy tickets.(Martin Meissner | AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift is releasing additional tickets to her upcoming “Eras” tour after last month’s ticketing debacle.

Some of her fans who had signed up for the Ticketmaster verified presale were locked out when sales started.

Ticketmaster apologized to fans, saying the demand, along with an elevated number of bot attacks, drove unprecedented traffic to the site and essentially broke it.

Some of the fans who got locked out have now received a notification they will get a second chance to buy tickets.

According to the notification, the purchasing window for the tickets will begin before Dec. 23.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
CPSO asks for publics help in press conference on missing woman
CPSO asks for public’s help in search for missing woman

Latest News

A Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103...
Libyan accused in Lockerbie bombing to appear in US court
This combination of photos shows comedian Dave Chappelle attending the 22nd Annual Mark Twain...
Elon Musk takes the stage, amid boos, at Dave Chappelle’s show
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2022
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office
2021 third-party hack leads Sheriff’s Office to process tax payments in-house