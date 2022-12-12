50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 11, 2022

A pair of handcuffs.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Dec. 11, 2022, booking report from the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

  • John Adrien Papion Sr., 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; no turn signals; Schedule II possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs; possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
  • Jonathan Tyron Carroll, 26, Lake Charles: Remaining after being forbidden; resisting a police officer with force or violence; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less).
  • Taylor Alexander Leggett, 34, Lake Charles: Simple battery.
  • Victoria Faith Elias, 29, Baton Rouge: Contempt of court; unlawful use of a state-issued ID to gain access to a gaming establishment; Schedule II possession; drug paraphernalia.
  • Shari Kalene Williamson, 52, Lake Charles: Out-of-state detainer.
  • Michael Wade Hicks, 41, Sulphur: Schedule II possession; drug paraphernalia; pedestrians on highways or interstate.
  • Deborah Kathleen Havens, 58, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000.
  • Shannon Paul Guidry, 46, Bell City: Domestic abuse aggravated assault; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery.
  • Joshua Channing Pruett, 46, Sulphur: Instate detainer.
  • Jeffrey Allen Gregory, 38, Westlake: Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.
  • Aaron James Benoit, 54, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment; aggravated battery; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments.

