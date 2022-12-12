SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 11, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Dec. 11, 2022, booking report from the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

John Adrien Papion Sr., 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; no turn signals; Schedule II possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs; possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Jonathan Tyron Carroll, 26, Lake Charles: Remaining after being forbidden; resisting a police officer with force or violence; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less).

Taylor Alexander Leggett, 34, Lake Charles: Simple battery.

Victoria Faith Elias, 29, Baton Rouge: Contempt of court; unlawful use of a state-issued ID to gain access to a gaming establishment; Schedule II possession; drug paraphernalia.

Shari Kalene Williamson, 52, Lake Charles: Out-of-state detainer.

Michael Wade Hicks, 41, Sulphur: Schedule II possession; drug paraphernalia; pedestrians on highways or interstate.

Deborah Kathleen Havens, 58, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000.

Shannon Paul Guidry, 46, Bell City: Domestic abuse aggravated assault; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery.

Joshua Channing Pruett, 46, Sulphur: Instate detainer.

Jeffrey Allen Gregory, 38, Westlake: Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.