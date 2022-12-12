50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Horseshoe Casino plans drone display on Dec. 30

The Coast Guard will begin a temporary safety zone for navigable waters within a 650-foot...
The Coast Guard will begin a temporary safety zone for navigable waters within a 650-foot radius of the drone flight area from 8:50 to 9:30 p.m.(WAVE News)
By Sudan Britton
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The newly opened Horseshoe Casino in Lake Charles has a drone light show planned for Dec. 30.

The casino says 200 drones are expected to create the light show over the lake.

The show will begin at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30.

The Coast Guard says it will set up a 650-foot safe zone in the water around the drone flight area from 8:50 to 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
CPSO asks for publics help in press conference on missing woman
CPSO asks for public’s help in search for missing woman

Latest News

Horseshoe Lake Charles celebrating grand opening with fireworks display
Cameron Ferry (Source: KPLC)
Cameron ferry closed until Dec. 20
Authorities release name of man killed in Merryville train accident
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain and storms Tuesday into Wednesday; some storms could be severe