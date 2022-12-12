Horseshoe Casino plans drone display on Dec. 30

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The newly opened Horseshoe Casino in Lake Charles has a drone light show planned for Dec. 30.

The casino says 200 drones are expected to create the light show over the lake.

The show will begin at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30.

The Coast Guard says it will set up a 650-foot safe zone in the water around the drone flight area from 8:50 to 9:30 p.m.

