FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain and storms Tuesday into Wednesday; some storms could be severe

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A big pattern change is ahead this week, so enjoy the quiet weather we get today before things get busy starting Tuesday. A powerful storm system will move out of the Rockies and Plains state tomorrow, sending a strong cold front into Southwest Louisiana tomorrow night into Wednesday morning. Scattered storms could begin as early as Tuesday afternoon, with the front possibly slowing down and not completely clearing SW Louisiana until Wednesday morning. This would lead to a prolonged period Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning of potentially strong to severe storms. A slower system could also drop localized higher rain totals in some spots than is currently forecast.

Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has all of Southwest Louisiana highlighted for a low threat of severe weather, with our northern parishes in a medium threat area. The primary concern from storm storms will be damaging winds and hail, but isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out as a possibility! This threat will extend through most all of Tuesday night, ending at some point Wednesday morning once the front finally pushes through.

Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are likely, but some localized spots could easily double that if the line slows down or stalls for a period of time upon arrival of the front. Hopefully this storm system doesn’t stall, and if that’s the case, the threat of severe weather would end sooner and the threat of flas flooding would be much lower.

Behind the front, a steady and continued drop in temperatures for the remainder of the week will send the winter chill back in the air with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s and 60s. Meanwhile, this pattern looks to likely hold through Christmas, with continued surges of colder air through next week, keeping temperatures well below average through the week of Christmas.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

