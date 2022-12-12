Fireworks show over lake tonight to celebrate Horseshoe Lake Charles opening

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This evening, Horseshoe Lake Charles will be displaying fireworks at 9 p.m. from a barge over the lake as part of its opening day celebration.

The U.S. Coast Guard will establish a temporary safety zone for navigable waters within a 420-foot radius of the barge from 8:30 to 9:15 p.m.

The firework show will be postponed to Tuesday in the case of inclement weather.

Mattress Mack was also in Lake Charles Monday to place a bet at the Horseshoe Casino on its opening day.

