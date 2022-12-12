Cameron ferry closed until Dec. 20

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Ferry is expected to be closed until Dec. 20, officials said.

Both vessels the Department of Transportation uses to transport vehicles across the Calcasieu Ship Channel are out of service.

The M/V Acadia will be drydocked for a few months to undergo repairs, the Department of Transportation said.

The M/V Cameron II is undergoing programming this week, officials said. DOTD will conduct test runs without passenger vehicles.

If the tests are successful, the U.S. Coast Guard will conduct Failure Mode Effect Analysis (FMEA) tests on Monday, December 19, 2022, officials said.

If those tests are also successful, Cameron II may be back in service on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

