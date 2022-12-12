50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Authorities release name of man killed in Merryville train accident

(Storyblocks.com)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Merryville, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish authorities on Monday released the name of a man struck and killed by a train in Merryville Saturday.

The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office was contacted at 5:46 a.m. Saturday by a local train company employee who said there was a dead body on the railroad tracks west of Merryville, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The body was found near the state line.

The body was later identified as Derek Galloway, of Merryville, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said it appears Galloway was struck by a train that previously passed through the area.

The investigation remains active.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
CPSO asks for publics help in press conference on missing woman
CPSO asks for public’s help in search for missing woman

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain and storms Tuesday into Wednesday; some storms could be severe
Police Lights
REPORT: 1 person dead following struggle, shooting at St. Mary Parish courthouse
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office
2021 third-party hack leads Sheriff’s Office to process tax payments in-house
A pair of handcuffs.
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 11, 2022