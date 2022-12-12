Authorities release name of man killed in Merryville train accident

Merryville, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish authorities on Monday released the name of a man struck and killed by a train in Merryville Saturday.

The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office was contacted at 5:46 a.m. Saturday by a local train company employee who said there was a dead body on the railroad tracks west of Merryville, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The body was found near the state line.

The body was later identified as Derek Galloway, of Merryville, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said it appears Galloway was struck by a train that previously passed through the area.

The investigation remains active.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.