2021 third-party hack leads Sheriff’s Office to process tax payments in-house

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If Calcasieu residents who paid their taxes by check last year did not change their banking account number, they may still be susceptible to fraud, officials with the Sheriff’s Office said.

The accounts became susceptible to fraud after the breach of a database maintained by a third-party vendor used by a banking institution the Sheriff’s Office contracted to process tax payments, according to Commander Gene Pittman, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.

Pittman said the affected individuals were contacted by their banking establishment and/or the third-party contractor who owned and maintained the breached database.

Because of the hack, the Sheriff’s Office is manually entering all property tax payments and no longer using a banking establishment, he said.

