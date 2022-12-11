Westlake reigns in Christmas with parade

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas all over southwest Louisiana.

Communities have their own special way to celebrate Christmas and in Westlake, it’s with their Christmas parade.

Folks had the chance to line the street as they were entertained by floats, dancers, and candy.

The parade started at St. John Bosco Church then headed north on Sampson Street, ending at Westlake High School.

