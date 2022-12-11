SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 10, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 10, 2022.

Michael Joe Rogers, 65, Vinton: Domestic abuse aggravated assault.

Rebecca Lenore Fruge, 65, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; resisting an officer; penalty for violating stop and yield signs; battery of a police officer.

George Jerome Hadnot, 41, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; hit and run driving; obstruction of justice; simple escape.

Tevino Antoinette Carrier, 41, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse aggravated assault.

Ebony Annette Miller, 27, Lake Charles: Simple assault; stalking; harassment over telephone communications, improper language.

Edward Earl Stanley, 35, DeQuincy: Possession of alcoholic beverages in vehicle; drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jose Dimas Perez-Colindres, 46, Lake Charles: Entry or remaining in forbidden places; aggravated assault; simple battery.

