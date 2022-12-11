50/50 Thursdays
Merriment at Morganfield market returns for Christmas season

By Emma Oertling
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Village at Morganfield welcomed back a holiday tradition.

The neighborhood celebrated Merriment at Morganfield, a Christmas market.

Families and friends gathered to shop local vendors, eat some food, listen to music, and take pictures with Santa!

“I feel like especially technology, everything’s so separated and now this is a way to come together, bring your family, go take your pictures with Santa and just spend quality time with your family,” Rene Matamoros said.

This is the first year since the COVID-19 pandemic that the market has been able to take place.

