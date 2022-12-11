FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet Monday before more storms arrive Tuesday night

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we start our work week, we’ll have a quiet start but that does not last long. Monday features clouds that will hang around the as the cool front that brought some rain will be lifting north. This will cause temperatures to warm to around 70 degrees. But then things quickly turn active by Tuesday. That’s when a stronger cold front begins to move towards the area, and that will bring the chance for some strong to severe thunderstorms. The timing of those storms has not changed much, we’re still expecting them to move through during the evening Tuesday through the early morning hours on Wednesday. We’ll also have plenty of moisture and a decent amount of instability, so all types of severe weather could be possible with these storms. The strongest storms may be kept to northern parts of the area and the state. It will still be a good idea though to have different ways to receive warnings, one of them being by having the First Alert Weather App handy.

Tuesday night will bring the potential for severe storms with the highest chance in northern portions of the area. (KPLC)

Afterwards we’ll have much cooler air move in and we’ll finally start feeling like its’ December out. High temperatures for the later part of the week will fall into the 50′s while lows go down into the 30′s and 40′s. So we’ll need to break out the warmer clothes and jackets by Wednesday evening. We’ll stay on the drier side at least through Friday, meaning outdoor plans look good though the evenings will be on the chilly side.

We end our run of October-like temperatures by the middle of the week. (KPLC)

- Max Lagano

