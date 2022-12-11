50/50 Thursdays
Dec. 10 Election: Mayor runoff results for Elton, Iowa, Westlake

From left to right: Hal McMillin, Mayor of Westlake; Kesia Lemoine, Mayor of Elton; Douglas...
By Jakob Evans
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The results of the Nov. 8 election sent three mayoral races to a runoff.

The mayoral races for the City of Westlake, and the towns of Elton and Iowa were decided in the Dec. 10 election.

Former Westlake City Councilman and member of Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, Hal McMillin (R), defeated Michael T. Bergeron (R) with 56% of the vote to become Mayor of Westlake.

Kesia Lemoine (I) defeated Brandon Kelley (R) with 54% of the vote to become Mayor of Elton.

Interim Mayor Avella Ackless passed away last week at the age of 77.

Douglas Neal Watkins (I) defeated incumbent Paul “Hounddog” Hesse with 58% of the vote to become Mayor of Iowa.

