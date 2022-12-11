50/50 Thursdays
Dec. 10 Election: 3 Calcasieu Parish School Board seats decided

From left to right: Karen Hardy McReynolds, CPSB District 2; Shawn Baumgarten, CPSB District 15; Desmond Wallace, CPSB District 14(KPLC)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three Calcasieu Parish School Board seats were filled in the Dec. 10 election.

Karen Hardy McReynolds (D) defeated Raymond Fondel (D) with 60% of the vote to secure the CPSB seat in District 2.

Incumbent Desmond Wallace (D) defeated Jackie Hebert (R) with 64% of the vote to secure the CPSB seat in District 14.

Shawn Baumgarten (R) defeated Helen “Liz” Long (R) with 64% of the vote to secure the CPSB seat in District 15.

