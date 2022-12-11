Dec. 10 Election: 3 Calcasieu Parish School Board seats decided

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three Calcasieu Parish School Board seats were filled in the Dec. 10 election.

Karen Hardy McReynolds (D) defeated Raymond Fondel (D) with 60% of the vote to secure the CPSB seat in District 2.

Incumbent Desmond Wallace (D) defeated Jackie Hebert (R) with 64% of the vote to secure the CPSB seat in District 14.

Shawn Baumgarten (R) defeated Helen “Liz” Long (R) with 64% of the vote to secure the CPSB seat in District 15.

