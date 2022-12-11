Child entrepreneurs pack Burton Coliseum for business fair

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Not only are many out shopping this weekend but some are also selling.

Kids across southwest Louisiana turned Burton Coliseum into a sales floor for the Acton Children’s business fair.

These entrepreneurs had a little bit of everything going on including slime kits, baked goods, art work, and even gift wrapping.

The young go-getters were also able to collect pins that recognize various parts of their business, such as ownership, sales, and presentation.

“Well I’ve always liked to make and sell stuff. I’ve made little things and sold them to friends before, and when I heard about this, I was excited because I’d be able to like give my service out to people and sell it and earn some money for myself,” Relic Armentor owner Sylvia Armentor said.

The Acton Children’s business fair started in 2019 and has been a great learning opportunity for children ever since.

