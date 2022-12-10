50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 10, 2022

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 10, 2022.
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 10, 2022.(Igor Stevanovic | Envato)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 10, 2022.

Kendra Monique Lewis, 31, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Jeremy Travis Hargroder, 43, Lake Charles: 5 counts contempt of court; unauthorized entry of a place of business; theft less than $1,000.

Terrence Christopher Toliver, 43, Praireville: Simple kidnapping; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; attempted second degree murder.

Angela Leann Soileau, 55, Ville Platte: 4 counts issuing worthless checks less than $1,000; issuing worthless checks under $500; issuing worthless checks over $1,500.

Allen Davon Sam, 26, Breaux Bridge: Probation violation.

Victoria Lanee Levier, 35, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Theodore Anthony Bean, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; violations of protective orders.

Chantz Wade Nix, 27, Sulphur: Contempt of court; probation violation.

Dominique Desiree Dawn Beitel, 27, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Jacques Shaquille Bailey, 31, Lake Charles: Home invasion.

Magali Mejia Nava, 30, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; resisting an officer.

Rudy Lee Benoit, 42, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.

David Everett Chapman, 56, Unknown: Criminal trespass; drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Ernest Joseph Smith, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting a police officer with force or violence; drug paraphernalia.

