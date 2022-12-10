SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 10, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 10, 2022.
Kendra Monique Lewis, 31, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Jeremy Travis Hargroder, 43, Lake Charles: 5 counts contempt of court; unauthorized entry of a place of business; theft less than $1,000.
Terrence Christopher Toliver, 43, Praireville: Simple kidnapping; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; attempted second degree murder.
Angela Leann Soileau, 55, Ville Platte: 4 counts issuing worthless checks less than $1,000; issuing worthless checks under $500; issuing worthless checks over $1,500.
Allen Davon Sam, 26, Breaux Bridge: Probation violation.
Victoria Lanee Levier, 35, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Theodore Anthony Bean, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; violations of protective orders.
Chantz Wade Nix, 27, Sulphur: Contempt of court; probation violation.
Dominique Desiree Dawn Beitel, 27, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Jacques Shaquille Bailey, 31, Lake Charles: Home invasion.
Magali Mejia Nava, 30, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; resisting an officer.
Rudy Lee Benoit, 42, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.
David Everett Chapman, 56, Unknown: Criminal trespass; drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Ernest Joseph Smith, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting a police officer with force or violence; drug paraphernalia.
