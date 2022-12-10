Sulphur, Lake Charles leaders compete in Battle of the Bells for Salvation Army

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - City leaders in SWLA were in friendly competition today - but who will take home bragging rights in the annual Battle of the Bells?

The holiday season is not only about receiving, but also giving. That’s what many shoppers did today at their local stores as Salvation Army buckets stood in front of them.

Each holiday season, the Salvation Army raises money to help fund its operations throughout the year.

“This can change someone’s day or life, you know it is the little things that people think don’t affect people that really does. So, yes, I think this is very important. I think this needed,” shopper Arthur Randolph said.

In Calcasieu Parish, the fundraiser is turned into a competition, the Battle of the Bells, as Lake Charles and Sulphur go head to head to see who can raise the most money in one day.

“I’ll be honest with you, the Salvation is a great organization to partner with in this effort, we are very pleased to do this. They do so many good things in our area, so we want to give back to them and our community by supporting the Salvation Army,” said Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay.

As mayor of the reigning winner, Danahay shared the secret to beating the competition.

“We have some of the greatest employees that come out and do this voluntarily, so they are going to have to get on their high horse to take our trophy away from us,” he said.

Of course, his opponents in Lake Charles say otherwise.

“The trick is to ring the bell with a pretty smile,” said LCPD Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel.

No matter who raises the most today, the Salvation Army and those they help are the real winners.

“If you have it to give, then give, cause someone is appreciating your gifts,” Randolph said.

