Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting

A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in Louisiana Friday night, according to police.(Live 5 News)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in Louisiana Friday night, according to police.

In a press release obtained by WVUE, the Bogalusa Police Department says the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. Friday.

Police had few details other than a large group of individuals were gathered for a birthday party when shots rang out.

First responders discovered one juvenile male with multiple gunshot wounds and another juvenile male who was shot in the upper leg.

Investigators determined a third juvenile victim had arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle before police arrived on the scene.

One of the victims, an unidentified 15-year-old male, died from his injuries. Police said a 14-year-old male remains in the hospital and a second 14-year-old victim was released.

If you know anything about this shooting, Bogalusa authorities are asking you to call the police department at 985-732-3611 or Crime Stoppers at 504-482-1111.

