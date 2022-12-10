50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Oysters from area of Galveston Bay recalled after dozens report illness in La., Texas

(Pixabay)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Baton Rouge, La. (KPLC) - Dozens of people have gotten sick from eating recalled raw oysters at restaurants in Louisiana and Texas, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has recalled oysters harvested in the southeastern Galveston Bay between Nov. 17 and Dec. 7. The recall includes oysters in the shell and shucked oysters from the TX 1 harvest area.

Nineteen people have reported gastrointestinal illness to the Louisiana Department of Health after eating raw oysters at restaurants, including at least 10 harvests from the TX 1 area.

Texas reportes “a few dozen” cases of gastrointestinal illness linked to the recalled oysters.

There are not currently any cases of vibrio vulnificus, a potentially deadly bacteria found in warm, brackish and saltwater coastal areas, and in shellfish, in the summer months, according to LDH.

There have currently been no cases linked to oysters harvested in Louisiana waters, and at this time, there is no elevated concern with oysters harvested from Louisiana, according to LDH.

The LDH provides the following advice to prevent illness from eating shellfish:

  • Anyone currently experiencing an oyster-related illness should seek medical attention.
  • The Office of Public Health (OPH) Sanitarian Services has been providing guidance to restaurant owners during inspections about the recalled oysters. To report an oyster-related illness to OPH, please contact a Public Health Inspector.
  • If you are pregnant, suffer from chronic illness of the liver, stomach or blood or have other immune disorders, you should eat these products fully cooked.
  • Consumers who purchased Texas oysters since Nov. 17 should check the packaging to see if they were harvested in TX 1. If the oysters were unpackaged, they should contact the seller to find the source.
  • Restaurants should contact their distributor for information on the source of their oysters. Any oysters from TX 1 should be discarded.

More information about the Texas recall can be found HERE.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the...
Louisiana sees recent rise in STI cases

Latest News

Lake Charles, Sulphur leaders compete in Battle of the Bells for Salvation Army
Sulphur, Lake Charles leaders compete in Battle of the Bells for Salvation Army
Merryville to hold public hearing over controversial pit bull ban
Merryville to hold public hearing about controversial pit bull ban
Weekend Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More thick fog tonight; rain and storms likely by early Sunday
2022 SWLA Christmas Events