Merryville holding public hearing on controversial pit bull ban

Merryville, LA (KPLC) - Merryville town officials will hear from the public Monday night on a controversial ban on pit bull dogs.

A 48-hour deadline was put on hold after an uproar from dog owners and animal advocates.

Many dog owners were outraged when the Merryville Police Department notified owners of pit bull dogs they had 48 hours to rehome heir dogs.

Merryville has a pit bull ban that has been on the books for years but not consistently enforced. Dog owners like Bobby Whiddon of Merryville say it’s not fair to pick on responsible owners.

“They just came up and handed me a piece of paper talking about how it’s protect and serve. I don’t see how it’s protecting and serving to try to take my dog,” said Whiddon.

Alyson Antoon is an attorney who loves dogs and chairs the animal law section of the State Bar Association. She said if they had enforced the 48 hour time limit, there probably would have been legal action.

“A lot of people would consider them more than property but under the law, they are property and so before the government can come and take your property, you have to be given notice and an opportunity to be heard. That typically means a hearing and things like that so a lot of the time these laws, ordinances are unconstitutional and that’s the problem,” she said.

Like so many dog owners, she says her pit, Gracie, is part of the family.

“When we got her she just ended up being the most amazing, loveable, sweet dog,” Antoon said.

How long did it take to fall in love with her?

“Oh, immediately,” said Antoon. “She just started licking us, and she acted like she was family from day one.”

Antoon said breed bans often result in unintended consequences such as good dogs being euthanized.

At 6 p.m. Monday the town council is scheduled to hold a public hearing.

