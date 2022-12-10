50/50 Thursdays
McNeese wins first road game of the season

By Justin Margolius
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboy’s were on the road tonight as they took on the Northern Iowa Panthers. Early on the game was back and forth with 4 lead changes in the first 14 minutes of the game. The Cowboys would then extend their lead to a game high 11 points with 3:45 left to go in the first half. The Panthers would fight back as they went on a 12-0 run to take a 28-27 lead at the very beginning of the 2nd half. From that point on the game would have a ton of lead changes as Northern Iowa took a 3 point lead with 4:50 left in the game. The Cowboys would compose themselves though in the last three minutes of the game as Johnathan Massie nailed the game clinching free throws as McNeese won 52-49 over the Panthers.

On the night the Cowboys defense was smothering as they held Northern Iowa to 29% shooting from the field. Roberts Berze lead the team in scoring with a season high 12 points. Massie also added in 11 points in 27 minutes as the Cowboys corralled their first road win of the year.

