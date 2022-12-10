Lake Area children get free bikes from La. law firm

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Louisiana law firm is giving away over 400 bicycles to kids in need this holiday season.

Today winners in the Lake Area claimed their gifts from Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys on Ryan Street. There were plenty of bikes - and of course, helmets - to choose from for kids of any age.

“And I remember coming down the stairs and and seeing under a tree this red Schwinn bicycle and man it was just - it was the best gift I’ve ever got and still can remember it to this day. After having some success and kind of getting more widely known, I thought wow, it would be a great thing to give back to the local communities,” said Gordon McKernan.

McKernan’s firm is giving away bikes in seven Louisiana cities. Families registered online, and winners were chosen randomly from each area.

The firm also donated bikes to radio stations around the state to be given away.

Many businesses and organizations in the Lake Area are making sure every child gets a chance to celebrate and receive gifts this year. We have a growing list of Christmas events in SWLA HERE.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.