Houston River Baptist Church brings Christmas to life with live nativity scene

By Barry Lowin
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - There are quite a few nativity displays this time of year, but Houston River Baptist Church has a version that has come to life.

“Houston River Baptist Church has put on a fantastic live Nativity for Southwest Louisiana to come and to enjoy, not only tonight but also the night of the 10th and the 11th,” said Youth Pastor Timothy Gothrup. “It is a family friendly Christmas environment in which you get to hear the true story of Christmas. It goes from 6:00 to 8:00 each night and it’s walk throughs that typically take 20 to 30 minutes in length. It’s something you do not want to miss out on.”

The production has been going on for more than 25 years and involves over 50 performers.

“Live nativity started about 26 years ago when some of the folks in our church said, hey, we want to do some things to reach our community with the story of Jesus, and so they developed this,” said Pastor Lonnie Gothrup. “Our grounds were a whole lot different at that time, but now we kind of do a big a giant walk through and it it’s a lot of fun.”

A lot goes in to this production for the community, including live animals. The Journey to Bethlehem is interactive and the community is invited to join.

Some performers passed out fliers at their schools.

“They had these little Journey to Bethlehem cards. Yeah, they passed them out in our class in our school so a bunch of my friends are gonna come,” said the performers.

“Houston River Baptist Church is about three miles north of Sulphur on Hwy 27 on your way to DeQuincy,” said Pastor Gothrup. “You just come on north, just look for the big steeple that’s all lit up and pull into any of our driveways and you’ll be ready to enjoy the Journey to Bethlehem.”

