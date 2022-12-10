50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms around Sunday morning, stronger storms possible Tuesday night

By Max Lagano
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An active weather pattern is shaping up as we head into the new week.  Some fog closer to the coast still hangs around Saturday night, but the bigger story into Sunday morning will be a weak cold front approaching the region with showers and thunderstorms.  Those storms will move in from the north, likely reaching Vernon Parish by 1 or 2 AM Sunday.  They will progress southward, likely reaching the Lake Charles area shortly before daybreak.  Luckily the threat of anything severe is limited as these storms will be moving in during night time hours.  With that said, isolated gusty winds or maybe even a brief tornado spinning up can’t entirely be ruled out.

Showers and storms move in early Sunday morning.
Showers and storms move in early Sunday morning.(KPLC)

These showers and storms hang around during the morning but will begin to exit likely after 9 or 10 AM.  By the afternoon we could get some breaks of sun and temperatures that rebound into the 70′s.  So outdoor plans during the afternoon and evening hours look like they still can be held.  Monday will feature clouds that hang around though the cold front lifts north, allowing temperatures to warm into the mid 70′s.

A stronger cold front arrives Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning with the chance for...
A stronger cold front arrives Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning with the chance for strong-to-severe thunderstorms.(KPLC)

Then we track another cold front as we head into Tuesday evening and night.  This front will be stronger and have plenty of moisture with it, resulting in a better chance for strong-to-severe thunderstorms.  It is still a bit early to know what exact hazards are likeliest from these storms, and the best support for severe storms may remain off to the north. With that said, it will be a good idea to keep the First Alert Weather App handy Tuesday evening as these storms roll through. After the front will come temperatures late week into the 50′s for high’s and into the 40′s and 30′s for lows, which will make it feel more like December.

- Max Lagano

KPLC / KVHP FOX29 / ABC SWLA News Now - KPLC First Alert Forecast