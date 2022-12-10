50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

CUTE: Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs

The Toledo Zoo welcomed twin polar bear cubs earlier this month. (Source: @ToledoZoo)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (CNN) - Christmas came a little early at the Toledo Zoo in the form of twin polar bear cubs.

The two bundles of joy were born on Dec. 1 to their 24-year-old mother Crystal.

The babies are not old enough to be put on display yet, but they can be watched on the zoo’s livestream daily.

Zoo officials said the cubs could weigh as much as 1,300 pounds when fully grown.

According to officials, the polar bear population is facing a serious population decline due to climate change. But the breeding program in Toledo offers hope for a brighter future for the endangered species.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the...
Louisiana sees recent rise in STI cases

Latest News

A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting
A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle
Toledo Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs
A body was found on train tracks west of Merryville close to the Louisiana-Texas state line.
Body found on railroad tracks west of Merryville