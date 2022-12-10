Body found on railroad tracks west of Merryville

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A male body was found on railroad tracks west of Merryville close to the Louisiana-Texas state line, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The call came in the morning hours of December 10, BPSO Sheriff Mark Herford said.

The initial investigation did not suggest foul play, but the investigation is ongoing, Herford said. The death appears to be a tragic accident.

Herford said it is most likely that the man was struck by a train, but is awaiting an autopsy and toxicology report to confirm.

BPSO did not release the name or age of the victim at this time.

